Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Decreases Position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 661,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 117,464 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.97% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $14,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $499,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DRNA opened at $19.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 2.40. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $27.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average is $17.93.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.70 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 541.24% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DRNA. B. Riley raised their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.63.

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $38,552,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John B. Green sold 3,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $71,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,236,596 shares of company stock worth $122,967,978. Corporate insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

