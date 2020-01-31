Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Buys 46,805 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 756,394 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,805 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 1.50% of OceanFirst Financial worth $19,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 741,391 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 30,730 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 231.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,408 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 34,490 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,231 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,952 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on OCFC. BidaskClub raised OceanFirst Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.50 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.30.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average of $23.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.80. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $26.09.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $74.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.18 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 25.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.85%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

