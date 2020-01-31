Emerald Advisers LLC Takes $14.59 Million Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 548,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,591,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.83% of MACOM Technology Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $2,998,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 104.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 135,230 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth about $1,680,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.6% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 957,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,579,000 after buying an additional 106,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 27,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $86,609.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,666.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $79,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,171.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,422 shares of company stock worth $172,437. 32.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $29.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 5.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day moving average is $23.00. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $31.31.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 83.56%. The firm had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $22.50) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.99.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

