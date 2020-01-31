Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 3,210 Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.75% of Zogenix worth $17,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scopia Capital Management LP increased its position in Zogenix by 12.2% during the third quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 1,598,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,986,000 after acquiring an additional 173,804 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Zogenix by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 32,328 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Zogenix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $938,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Zogenix in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,312,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZGNX shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Zogenix in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered Zogenix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.27.

Zogenix stock opened at $50.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.96. Zogenix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $57.22.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($6.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($5.70). The firm had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.08) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zogenix news, Director James B. Breitmeyer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Farr sold 34,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,711,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,537,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,950 shares of company stock worth $5,872,460. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

