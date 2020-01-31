Emerald Advisers LLC Has $27.96 Million Stock Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 857,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,540 shares during the quarter. Pacific Premier Bancorp comprises 1.2% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 1.44% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $27,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 21.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 126,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 22,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,314,000 after purchasing an additional 843,759 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,929,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,099,000 after purchasing an additional 379,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 279.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 498,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,389,000 after purchasing an additional 367,089 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Christopher Porcelli sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $109,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tom Rice sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $203,069.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,679 shares of company stock worth $3,192,014 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $30.26 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.22 and a 200-day moving average of $31.54.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $122.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.50 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 28.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.85%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PPBI shares. ValuEngine raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Monday. Stephens dropped their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

