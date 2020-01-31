Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,666 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Emcor Group worth $8,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EME. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,962,000 after purchasing an additional 41,110 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 168,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,550,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 37.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,452,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 2,477.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 143,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,354,000 after purchasing an additional 137,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 22.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 102,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 18,835 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EME has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Emcor Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Emcor Group in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Emcor Group to $107.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $445,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,146 shares in the company, valued at $31,533,159.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EME stock opened at $85.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.86 and a 200 day moving average of $86.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.09. Emcor Group Inc has a twelve month low of $63.97 and a twelve month high of $93.54.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.52%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

