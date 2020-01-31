Elysian Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.05 Million (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One Elysian token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, YoBit, Stocks.Exchange and Liquid. Elysian has a total market cap of $111,912.00 and approximately $4.05 million worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Elysian has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elysian alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $267.16 or 0.02874412 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00194138 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030369 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00121587 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elysian Token Profile

Elysian’s launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Elysian

Elysian can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Mercatox, IDEX, Liquid, YoBit and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.