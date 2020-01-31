Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Trading 12.5% Higher

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK)’s stock price traded up 12.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.60 and last traded at $4.51, 290,200 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 273% from the average session volume of 77,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eltek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eltek from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 million, a PE ratio of 43.33 and a beta of -4.94.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter.

Eltek Company Profile (NASDAQ:ELTK)

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex rigid boards. It serves manufacturers of defense and aerospace, medical, industrial, telecom, and networking equipment, as well as contract electronic manufacturers and other industries.

