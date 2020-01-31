Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 107.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Eli Lilly And Co updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.70-6.80 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $6.70-6.80 EPS.

Eli Lilly And Co stock traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,243,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,437. The stock has a market cap of $133.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.20. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $143.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.05 and a 200 day moving average of $117.51.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $798,622.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,403,301 shares in the company, valued at $13,274,632,446.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,590,504 shares of company stock worth $198,037,912 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.