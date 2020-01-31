Elementis (LON:ELM) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Elementis plc (LON:ELM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 220 to GBX 186. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Elementis traded as low as GBX 127.20 ($1.67) and last traded at GBX 128.40 ($1.69), with a volume of 254479 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129.80 ($1.71).

ELM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Elementis from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 153 ($2.01) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Elementis from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Elementis from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.17) price objective (down from GBX 175 ($2.30)) on shares of Elementis in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 169.83 ($2.23).

The stock has a market capitalization of $753.87 million and a P/E ratio of 14.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 161.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 153.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.37.

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

