Elementis (LON:ELM) PT Lowered to GBX 180

Elementis (LON:ELM) had its price target decreased by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 180 ($2.37) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.83% from the company’s current price.

ELM has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Elementis from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.17) price target (down from GBX 175 ($2.30)) on shares of Elementis in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Elementis from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 153 ($2.01) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 169.83 ($2.23).

Get Elementis alerts:

Shares of Elementis stock opened at GBX 128.73 ($1.69) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $753.87 million and a P/E ratio of 14.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.37. Elementis has a 12-month low of GBX 127.30 ($1.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 198.90 ($2.62). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 161.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 153.96.

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.