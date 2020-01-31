Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,179 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,963 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,890 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.04.

EA opened at $106.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $114.13. The firm has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 19,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $2,099,174.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 33,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,656,413.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $50,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,676.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,073 shares of company stock worth $8,838,884. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

