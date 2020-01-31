electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.97% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Electrocore, LLC operates as a bio-electronic medicine company. It reseraches and develops therapeutic technologies based in neurology and rheumatology. Electrocore, LLC is based in NJ, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of electroCore from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of electroCore from $9.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOR traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.21. 127,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,754. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1.82. electroCore has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.80.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that electroCore will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECOR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in electroCore in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of electroCore by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of electroCore by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 52,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of electroCore by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of electroCore by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 18,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

