Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.26-3.26 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.256-6.256 billion.

OTCMKTS:ESALY opened at $75.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.38. Eisai has a one year low of $48.52 and a one year high of $86.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Eisai had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 9.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eisai will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eisai from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Eisai Company Profile

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and import and export of pharmaceuticals. It develops Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug in the neurology area that is approved as an adjunctive therapy for partial-onset seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company is also approved for use as monotherapy for the treatment of partial onset seizures in the United States; and as an adjunctive therapy for primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia.

