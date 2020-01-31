EDUCare (EKT) Price Reaches $0.0314 on Exchanges

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. EDUCare has a market capitalization of $22.76 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDUCare token can now be purchased for $0.0314 or 0.00000333 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, BigONE and HADAX. In the last seven days, EDUCare has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.95 or 0.03103563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010569 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00197019 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030484 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00123270 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About EDUCare

EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 tokens. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin . The official website for EDUCare is ekt8.io

Buying and Selling EDUCare

