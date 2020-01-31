EDP Renovaveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EDP Renovaveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of EDRVF stock remained flat at $$12.58 on Wednesday. EDP Renovaveis has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $12.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average of $10.75.
EDP Renovaveis Company Profile
