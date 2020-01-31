EDP Renovaveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EDP Renovaveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of EDRVF stock remained flat at $$12.58 on Wednesday. EDP Renovaveis has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $12.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average of $10.75.

EDP Renovaveis Company Profile

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, and maintains electricity production facilities primarily in Spain. The company operates wind farms and solar plants to generate and deliver clean electricity. It also has operations in Portugal, Belgium, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, the United Kingdom, Greece, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

