eDiets.com (NASDAQ:DIET) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of eDiets.com Inc (NASDAQ:DIET) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.78. eDiets.com shares last traded at $25.78, with a volume of 3,280 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.06.

About eDiets.com (NASDAQ:DIET)

eDiets.com, Inc uses technology to bring weight loss solutions to both consumers and businesses. The Company generates revenue in four ways. It sells digital weight-loss programs. It also offers a weight loss oriented meal delivery services. The Company derives licensing revenues for the use of the intellectual property and development revenues related to the planning, design and development of private-label nutrition Websites.

