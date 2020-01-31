Edge Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,000 Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Sprott Gold Miners ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sloane Robinson LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 42,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC grew its stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 38,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $678,000.

NYSEARCA SGDM opened at $24.76 on Friday. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $17.02 and a one year high of $26.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average is $23.94.

