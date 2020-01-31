Edge Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,337,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,005,000 after buying an additional 295,674 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 167,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,142,000 after buying an additional 38,556 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 137,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,149,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,546.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,619,000 after acquiring an additional 113,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,405,000 after acquiring an additional 37,936 shares during the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $148.00 to $147.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.65.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $92.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.50. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $56.76 and a one year high of $131.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $61.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.89 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 495.47% and a negative net margin of 143.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -10.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, insider David A. Ford sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $30,344.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Ryan T. Sullivan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,880 shares of company stock valued at $5,721,929 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

