Eden 1-Day Volume Tops $1.85 Million (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Eden token can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. Eden has a market cap of $1.80 million and $1.85 million worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Eden has traded up 24% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $294.40 or 0.03106901 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010565 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00195283 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00030380 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00122982 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Eden Token Profile

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The official website for Eden is edenchain.io . Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio

Buying and Selling Eden

Eden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

