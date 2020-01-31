ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Increased to C$6.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ECN. TD Securities upped their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. CIBC upped their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens upped their target price on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$5.25 target price on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.42.

TSE ECN traded up C$0.07 on Wednesday, hitting C$5.46. 431,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,807. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.47. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of C$3.75 and a 52 week high of C$5.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$83.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$84.48 million. As a group, analysts predict that ECN Capital will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler – Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.

