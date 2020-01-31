eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-0.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55-2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion.eBay also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.95-3.05 EPS.

eBay stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,419,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,058,309. eBay has a 12-month low of $32.77 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.67.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 46.71%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. eBay’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that eBay will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from to and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.38.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

