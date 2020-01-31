eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.95-3.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.72-10.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.92 billion.eBay also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.95-3.05 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EBAY. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of eBay and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of eBay from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.38.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $34.13. 576,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,437,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.69 and its 200-day moving average is $37.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. eBay has a 1-year low of $32.77 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

