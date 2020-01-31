eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.95-3.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.72-10.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.92 billion.eBay also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.95-3.05 EPS.

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.06. The stock had a trading volume of 12,419,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,058,309. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.69. eBay has a twelve month low of $32.77 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 46.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. eBay’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EBAY. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on eBay from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised eBay from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. eBay has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.38.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

