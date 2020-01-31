eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given New $43.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.07% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 price objective on eBay and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on eBay from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.38.

Shares of EBAY traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.58. 12,105,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,437,259. The company has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $32.77 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.69 and its 200 day moving average is $37.67.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 12.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,963 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of eBay by 0.6% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 388,944 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $15,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 53.8% during the third quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 695,834 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,084,000 after acquiring an additional 243,499 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of eBay by 7.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,587 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of eBay by 90.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 307,041 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $11,968,000 after acquiring an additional 145,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

