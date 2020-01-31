Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.54

Shares of Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.54 and traded as low as $25.42. Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund shares last traded at $25.46, with a volume of 2,540 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 773,946 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $19,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $628,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $754,000.

Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund Company Profile (NYSE:EVT)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

