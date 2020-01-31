Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,490 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in Eaton by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 8,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 18,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,680,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,995. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.06 and its 200 day moving average is $86.73. Eaton Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $74.29 and a fifty-two week high of $99.82. The stock has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Group downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.56.

In other Eaton news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,566 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $3,061,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,384 shares in the company, valued at $18,044,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,527,268 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

