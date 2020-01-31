Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 78.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 268,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,650 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $21,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2,295.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 334,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,026,000 after buying an additional 320,426 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,830,000 after acquiring an additional 143,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group set a $89.00 target price on Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.83.

NYSE EMN traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.36. The stock had a trading volume of 27,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,155. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.56 and its 200 day moving average is $74.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $61.22 and a twelve month high of $86.18.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

