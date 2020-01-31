Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Posts Earnings Results

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Eastman Chemical updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 7.20-7.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $7.20-7.60 EPS.

NYSE:EMN traded up $1.72 on Friday, hitting $71.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,691,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,931. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.30. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $61.22 and a 52 week high of $86.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

EMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $89.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

