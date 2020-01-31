Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.25 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earthstone Energy, Inc., formerly known as Basic Earth Science Systems, Inc., is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its primary focus is in the Montana and North Dakota portions of the Williston basin. The Company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ESTE. Seaport Global Securities lowered Earthstone Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Earthstone Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Earthstone Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.46.

Earthstone Energy stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $5.01. 14,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,358. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $298.29 million, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.56. Earthstone Energy has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $7.94.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 23.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Earthstone Energy will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 12,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $83,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,159.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 63.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 516.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 23,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

