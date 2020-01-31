Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Trading Up 5.3%

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL)’s stock price was up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, approximately 172,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 95,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 million and a PE ratio of -8.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.10.

About Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL)

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. It owns approximately 50 gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth mineral projects in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

