E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €9.30 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €9.30 ($10.81) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EOAN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC set a €10.80 ($12.56) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €9.40 ($10.93) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.06 ($11.70).

Shares of FRA EOAN opened at €10.32 ($12.00) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.15. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

