E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €9.30 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €9.30 ($10.81) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EOAN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC set a €10.80 ($12.56) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €9.40 ($10.93) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.06 ($11.70).

Shares of FRA EOAN opened at €10.32 ($12.00) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.15. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

