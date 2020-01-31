Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $147 million to $148 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $144.88 million.Dynatrace also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.28-0.28 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatrace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a positive rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.39.

DT traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,923,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $32.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.67.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.59 million. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 3,636,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $87,301,944.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

