Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.28-0.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $542.2-543.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $534.33 million.Dynatrace also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.28 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DT. BMO Capital Markets reissued a positive rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.39.

DT traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.20. 18,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,942,425. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.67. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.59 million. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 3,636,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $87,301,944.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

