DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Shares Down 8.5%

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)’s stock price dropped 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.91 and last traded at $1.94, approximately 1,183,135 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,539,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

DRRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of DURECT in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of DURECT in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. DURECT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $384.72 million, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 119.34% and a negative net margin of 105.07%. On average, analysts expect that DURECT Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in DURECT by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in DURECT by 36.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in DURECT during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in DURECT by 51.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 60,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 20,764 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in DURECT by 2.6% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,128,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 28,282 shares during the period. 29.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

