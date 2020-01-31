Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,491 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Landstar System worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.2% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 900,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,380,000 after acquiring an additional 19,318 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Landstar System by 20.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 606,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,315,000 after purchasing an additional 101,285 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Landstar System by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,808,000 after purchasing an additional 23,961 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in Landstar System by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 309,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,788,000 after purchasing an additional 24,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 249,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,376,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $112.50 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.97 and a 1-year high of $120.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.66 and its 200 day moving average is $112.25. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $994.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.93 million. Landstar System had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.15.

In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $586,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,797,520.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $825,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,063.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.