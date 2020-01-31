Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,574 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LYB. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $1,138,443.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Cfra raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.88.

Shares of LYB opened at $83.45 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12-month low of $68.61 and a 12-month high of $98.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.08). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

