Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $2.60 Million Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,385 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 304,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,973,000 after buying an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,019,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,148,000 after buying an additional 52,200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 356,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,352,000 after buying an additional 26,572 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 13,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $27.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $21.59 and a 52-week high of $27.81.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

