Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 6,176 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on USB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.97.

Shares of USB stock opened at $54.25 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.15.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $740,495.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at $6,129,999.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $9,736,818.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 900,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,935,939.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,179,815 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

