Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Purchases New Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Invesco by 67.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,727,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,950 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 16,854.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,904 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Invesco by 27.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,858,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,488,000 after acquiring an additional 396,078 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,600,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,772,000 after acquiring an additional 379,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in Invesco in the third quarter valued at about $5,402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IVZ. ValuEngine upgraded Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Invesco in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

Shares of IVZ opened at $17.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.27. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $22.18.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.