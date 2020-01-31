Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Purchases New Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in EPR Properties by 61.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 255,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,064,000 after acquiring an additional 97,475 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in EPR Properties by 4.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,084,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,235,000 after acquiring an additional 96,881 shares during the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc lifted its position in EPR Properties by 75.3% during the third quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 166,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after acquiring an additional 71,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in EPR Properties by 173.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 29,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

EPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet cut shares of EPR Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.43.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $141,700.00. Also, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,790.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPR opened at $72.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.44. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $67.32 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

