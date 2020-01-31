Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Buys New Shares in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HE. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 84.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

Shares of HE opened at $49.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $49.45.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $771.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.36 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

