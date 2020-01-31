Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.48-$1.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.51. Duke Realty also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.48-1.54 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRE. Barclays set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. BTIG Research cut shares of Duke Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Realty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.92.

Duke Realty stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.31. 3,838,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,551,781. Duke Realty has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $36.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Duke Realty had a net margin of 44.05% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Realty will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.28%.

In related news, CEO James B. Connor sold 28,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $1,003,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

