Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) CFO Sells $21,052.47 in Stock

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) CFO Steven K. Young sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total transaction of $21,052.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steven K. Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 26th, Steven K. Young sold 233 shares of Duke Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $20,970.00.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Steven K. Young sold 240 shares of Duke Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $20,995.20.

NYSE:DUK opened at $97.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.98 and a 200-day moving average of $91.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $84.28 and a twelve month high of $97.55.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.08%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from to in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.58.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

