Drum Income Plus REIT PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:DRIP)

Drum Income Plus REIT PLC (LON:DRIP) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON DRIP opened at GBX 77.50 ($1.02) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 72.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 74.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.61 million and a P/E ratio of 35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.92, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Drum Income Plus REIT has a one year low of GBX 0.86 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 94.50 ($1.24).

Drum Income Plus REIT Company Profile

Drum Income Plus REIT plc is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s portfolio comprises nine properties let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the United Kingdom and is characterized by smaller lot sizes. The Company invests principally in three commercial property sectors: office, retail (including retail warehouses) and industrial.

