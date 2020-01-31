Drum Income Plus REIT PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:DRIP)

Drum Income Plus REIT PLC (LON:DRIP) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON DRIP opened at GBX 77.50 ($1.02) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 72.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 74.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.61 million and a P/E ratio of 35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.92, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Drum Income Plus REIT has a one year low of GBX 0.86 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 94.50 ($1.24).
Drum Income Plus REIT Company Profile
