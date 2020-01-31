Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOV. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Dover by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Dover during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Dover during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $118.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. Dover Corp has a twelve month low of $86.13 and a twelve month high of $120.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Dover had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DOV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dover from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dover from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.13.

In other Dover news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 1,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $109,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 356,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,084,057.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William Spurgeon sold 6,559 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $718,079.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at $579,806.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,714 shares of company stock worth $1,295,756 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

