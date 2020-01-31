Doliver Advisors LP Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,318 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.0% of Doliver Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after acquiring an additional 138,504 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,320 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,058,685,000 after acquiring an additional 40,404 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,743,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,026,677,000 after acquiring an additional 12,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Amazon.com by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 985,628 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,821,283,000 after acquiring an additional 84,157 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,202.07.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,455,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total transaction of $1,748,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,480,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $1,870.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $921.19 billion, a PE ratio of 82.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,846.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1,811.90. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,566.76 and a 1-year high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

