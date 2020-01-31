Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Purchased by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 367.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 45,864 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $1,809,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Shares of DLB stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.70. 15,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,992. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.26. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.09 and a 12-month high of $70.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $291.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 36.07%.

In related news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $6,983,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Giles Baker sold 43,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $2,969,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,482 shares of company stock worth $17,274,586 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

DLB has been the topic of several research reports. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dolby Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.