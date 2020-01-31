DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cfra upgraded DISH Network from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut DISH Network from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut DISH Network from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on DISH Network from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an underperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.55.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,880,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.60. DISH Network has a one year low of $28.24 and a one year high of $44.65. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.09.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. DISH Network had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. DISH Network’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey L. Mcschooler sold 1,787 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total transaction of $63,152.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 23.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 16,771 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 0.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 113,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 52.6% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 361,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,871,000 after acquiring an additional 124,528 shares during the period. 47.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

