Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,230,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the December 31st total of 17,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ DISCK traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $27.96. The stock had a trading volume of 150,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Discovery Inc Series C has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $31.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.83.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 16.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DISCK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 742.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the third quarter worth $126,000. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

